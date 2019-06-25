Elderly Clifton Park man arrested for allegedly attacking wife with ax

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An 83-year-old Clifton Park man was arrested Monday after officials say he attacked his wife with an ax.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office says a 73-year-old Clifton Park woman called 911 around 12:30 a.m. Monday to report that her husband, William Barber, had attacked her with an axe.

Deputies responded to the home on Blue Spruce Lane and found the woman with serious injuries to her head, face, and hand.

Barber was arrested and charged with first degree assault, a felony, and fourth degree criminal possession of a weapon, a misdemeanor. He has been arraigned and released on his own recognizance.

The victim was treated at Albany Medical Center and released.