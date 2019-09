EL PASO, TEXAS (NEWS10) — The man accused of gunning down 22 people inside an El Paso Walmart could face the death penalty.

Patrick Crusius was indicted on a Capital Murder charge following a grand jury decision.

The 21 year old is accused of going on shooting rampage in August. According to an arrest affidavit, he said he was targeting Mexican.s

Police said Crusius hasn’t shown any remorse and seems to be “in a state of shock and confusion.”