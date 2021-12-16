Farnsworth Middle Schoolers’ cereal domino benefit for local food pantry

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Farnsworth Middle School eighth graders are calculating kindness into every equation! For the second year in a row, students held a cereal domino event in some of the hallways to benefit the Guilderland Food Pantry.

Organized by the school’s 8th grade math teachers, students have been preparing for the event over the past weeks by collecting full cereal boxes, with a goal of donating over 300 boxes. Mission accomplished! “It fits right into our curriculum. We do surface area of prisms, and a cereal box is a prism, so they find the surface area, they find the volume of the cereal box before we do the event,” said 8th grade math teacher Rebecca Been.

Guilderland Food Pantry Executive Director, John McDonnell, was there to collect and load the boxes on his truck. He says this will help local families and also students through the pantry’s backpack program. “We also do a backpack program we send weekend backpack food home with kids that are in the elementary schools and in Farnsworth, we do 65 kids a week, we pack them breakfast, lunch, and dinner so cereal is a big part of that,” said John.

Thursday’s event goes beyond the math lesson. “A lot of our students don’t realize that a person sitting next to them might need food. Until a kid’s basic needs are met, they can’t learn,” said Rebecca. Students were chanting from both sides of the hallways, you could tell the they were having a spoonful of fun!

Guilderland Food Pantry: Christ’s Church, 4 Charles Park Guilderland, NY 12084 Phone: 518-930-1001