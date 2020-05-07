EGPD arrests three people from the Bronx after suspicious car report

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — East Greenbush Police have arrested three people for reportedly possessing other people’s ID’s as well as forged U.S. Treasury checks.

Police say they were called to Target for a report of a suspicious car parked behind the building with duct tape over the license plates. Police then interviewed the three, Yaurel Centeno, Mamadou Diallo, and Alseny Barry from the Bronx, and conducted a probable cause search which turned up multiple ID’s not of the three as well as multiple forged U.S. Treasury checks, and marijuana.

Police arrested and charged the three with four counts of Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument 2nd degree a class “D” felony and Unlawful Possession of marijuana.

Due to the new bail reform laws, Centeno, Diallo, and Barry, were released on an appearance ticket to appear in East Greenbush Town Court at a later date.

Police say after being released, the three then went to a local repair shop and stole a former Town Justice’s car. Ceneteno who is reportedly on parole for Robbery 2nd was arrested by the NYPD for criminal possession of stolen property when he was caught in the stolen car.

“Please help us continue to serve and protect you by making your voices heard. Write to the NYS Legislature and Governor Cuomo and help us right these unjust reforms,” said Elaine Rudzinski, Chief of Police.

