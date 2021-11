SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (WWTI) — Stewarts Shops announced on November 1 that its eggnog has returned to stores across New York State. This seasonal favorite is made with fresh local milk from farms across Washington and Saratoga counties.

According to Stewarts, the eggnog is pasteurized but is a minimally processed dairy product. The convenience store chain carries both Premium and Light Eggnog.

Stewart’s Eggnog is available in quarts and 16 oz. Refreshers.