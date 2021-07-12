Effects still felt after heavy rain hits Capital Region

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – People across the Capital Region have been feeling the effects of the significant amounts of rain to the area.

It has left many homeowners and businesses, dealing with basement flooding.

“When we came up to see what was going on there was about a foot and a half of water in the basement,” said Linda Tremblay, Clerk Vestry at St. John’s Episcopal Church of Cohoes.

Tremblay says had more than a foot of water in Council Care & Services INC. basement. She says it’s a sight she has seen before.

“We had sump pump failure and it’s probably from just the volume of water. Because we had sump pumps, but I just think they all failed unfortunately” said she.

The Council Care & Services building is right next to St. John’s Church. Rev. William Hinrichs at St. John’s Episcopal Church of Cohoes says it was all-hands-on-deck to pump the water out of the basement. He says luckily the flooding did not effect the church.

“People have been terrific, Linda called the fire department and they were here in 5-10 minutes. We also had members of the congregation come out and help,” said he.

There was chairs, air conditioners, office supplies and the parts of the furnace completely immersed in water.

Local experts are giving a helping hand on what to do.

“It has been non-stop 24/7, we are hearing from the guys all day long,” said General Manager of MacFawn Fire & Flood Restoration, Evan MacFawn.

With the influx of rain MacFawn Fire & Flood Restoration is flooded with calls about problems from the roof to basement flooding. MacFawn says don’t be afraid to call for help.

“You should call a professional or a plumber if necessary, getting that sump pump fixed as quickly as possibly is definitely first and foremost,” said MacFawn.

He also recommends having the gutters cleaned and cleared.

“They can empty next to your home and theres a possibly for the water to seep in and then seep in through your foundation,” said he.

As more rain is on the way, it is important to check in with your insurance agent on additional coverage.

“You should also double check your sump pumps and make sure they are working,” said he.