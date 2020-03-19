Eerie photos of empty streets across the world due to coronavirus

(Nexstar) — As the novel coronavirus spreads in the U.S., the public is encouraged to practice social distancing, meaning avoiding close contact with others.
The White House on Monday announced new guidelines urging Americans to avoid groups of more than 10 people. They also urged avoiding unnecessary travel, shopping trips, social gatherings, or dining-in at restaurants or bars.
According to guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the virus likely spreads mostly from person to person—between those who are within about 6 feet of one another—or via respiratory droplets produced by coughs or sneezes of infected people.
As more positive cases are reported, now’s the time to keep your distance.
