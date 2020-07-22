Edward Bartholomew, former Warren County official and Glens Falls mayor, dies

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Warren County Board of Supervisors put out a statement Wednesday morning offering their condolences to the family of Edward Bartholomew, former EDC Warren County President and a face of local and state politics.

Bartholomew passed away late Tuesday.

EDC Warren County, which fuels economic and business development in the county, had been led by Bartholomew since 2012. The county said he saw development projects grown to completion through a mix of strong work ethics and numerous valuable contacts in the region. He also served as CEO of Warren County Local Development Corp.

Bartholomew served two terms as Glens Falls mayor, 1978-85, and as the city’s economic/community development director. He also served in New York legislature under then-Senate Majority Leader Joseph Bruno.

“Ed was the go-to guy for economic development in Warren County, and much of what has been accomplished here over the last five decades can be attributed to his hard work and dedication,” said Frank Thomas, Stony Creek Supervisor and Chairman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors. “Ed’s passing is a tremendous loss for our area and he will be greatly missed. His presence, work ethic and institutional knowledge will be impossible to replace. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his partner, Maggie, and family.”

More recently, earlier in the summer Bartholomew had helped secure a motorcycle helmet manufacturing facility in Queensbury to bring new jobs to the area.

“Throughout the COVID-19, Ed was a fixture at economic response and recovery meetings and was an integral partner in stabilizing the future of Warren County’s local economy post-pandemic,” Warren County Administrator Ryan Moore said.

