Eddies Music Hall of Fame induction this October

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Several Capital Region musicians are being inducted into the Thomas Edison Music Hall of Fame this Ocotber. The ceremony is October 27 at 7 p.m. at Universal Preservation Hall.

The ceremony will feature live performances and tributes to the inductees. Scheduled to perform are artists playing the inductees’ music: Dylan Perillo, Sean Wendell, BROWN LIQUOR SOCIAL CLUB featuring Chris Dollard and J Yager, and Peter Pashoukos and Greg Greene (of the band Perennial). Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 day of show.

“This is our biggest class so far and it brings the total number of inductees to 15,” said Jim Murphy, co-founder and co-producer. “Judges have nominated nearly 100 individuals and groups since we started the process so there is no end in sight to celebrating our local music scene as more bands and individuals enter eligibility.”

This year’s inductees include:

Big Band vocalists and brothers Bob Eberly and Ray Eberle

Country musician Marty Wendell

The rock band the Figgs

Radio disc jockey Jim Barrett

Jazz band leader Skip Parsons

Cuban and African percussionist and educator Eddie Ade Knowles

Old Songs founders Kay (Andy) and Bill Spence

More information about the inductees can be found on the Eddies Awards website.