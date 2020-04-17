Eating healthy on a budget

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – With many stuck in the house all day, it’s an important reminder to make sure you’re eating healthy during this time and taking care of your body. Dietitians say now more than ever, you need to be efficient in the kitchen.

“Pre-plan what you’re going to have during the week. Try to make two or three recipes and multiply those recipes by two or three,” Fran Weiss, a Dietitian for Hannaford Supermarkets said. “When you finish, you can portion them into little T.V. dinners.”

One way to extend food for the week is to save leftovers and turn them into future meals.

“Like chicken, beef or fish and try to extend it with whole grains like quinoa or brown rice. you can make some grain bowls,” Said Weiss.

That’s just one of many ways to help save money during this time.

“See what’s on sale, get the better price for you. Try to buy extra to keep on hand for the following week,” Weiss said. “Make your shopping list based on your recipes for the week and look in your closet and pantry first, maybe you already have some of the products and you won’t have to buy them again. Looking at the dates of your products in the pantries and rotate them first, the use and sell by dates.”

Dietitians says before you even make a purchase you should always check the labels and nutrition facts as well because what you see might not always be what you get. No matter what you’re eating, Weiss says the healthiest options will come from the nutrition rainbow.

“Red apples, orange carrots, all different colors. Green squash, try to get something from every different color. The nutrition rainbow also has white for mushrooms and onions,” Said Weiss. “Each of the colors supplies a different nutrient and antioxidant to help keep your immune system strong and to also help prevent cancer.”