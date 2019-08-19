Eat your way through the Empire State at The Great New York State Fair

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (NEWS10)– Get your appetites ready! The Great New York State Fair is offering a way to eat your way through New York without spending a ton on gas.

The Taste NY Marketplace and Taste NY Market are returning to the Horticulture Building on the State Fairgrounds in Syracuse. It will be open every day from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The Taste NY Marketplace features more than 40 companies that will be handing samples and selling products including jams, sauces, and artisan foods. If you want to take a closer look at the Empire State’s Concord grape industry, head on over to the Taste NY Marketplace where wine, cider, and spirits, and other Concord grape products will be on display.

Producers from every region of New York will be featured. For a full list of vendors at the Taste NY Marketplace click here.