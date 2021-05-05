Eat in the Streets returns in Cohoes starting this week

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — “Eat in the Streets” is back in Cohoes allowing diners to enjoy their meals outdoors on Friday nights with more than a dozen restaurants expanding their table service outside onto the City’s historic Remsen Street. Outdoor dining will also reportedly be available at other restaurants across the city along with several shops open for the evening.

The Friday evening outdoor dining and shopping experience in Cohoes starts this week, May 7 from 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., and continues until October, weather permitting. The program is jointly hosted by the City of Cohoes and the Cohoes Local Development Corporation (CLDC).

“We hear it, we read it, we see it – there is a buzz about the growing, diverse restaurant scene in Cohoes. Friday night Eat in the Street is a creative way to enjoy these restaurants and other businesses on Remsen Street and throughout the city, while exploring our historic community,” said Cohoes Mayor Bill Keeler.

“The response to Eat in the Street has been tremendous. The restaurant owners and their customers love it. What started last summer as an effort to help sustain our restaurants has turned into a festive new tradition in Cohoes,” said Debbie Jacques, Executive Director of the CLDC, who introduced the idea in June 2020. More retail vendors are expected to be added throughout the summer, according to Jacques.

“Eat in the Street is back, but bigger. New restaurants, diners, bakeries, and ice cream shops have opened in the last year and more businesses will be opening their shops on Friday nights all across the city,” said Community and Economic Development Director and CLDC Board Member Steve Napier.

The city says they will close Remsen Street starting at 3:30 p.m. for restaurants to set up on the designated Fridays. The street will re-open to traffic at 10:00 p.m. Cross streets will remain open to traffic, and parking will be clearly marked.

According to Jacques and Napier, Eat in the Street is not only an economic opportunity for restaurants across the city, many of whom are seeking to hire additional workers in order to meet demand, but also for the musicians, vendors, community groups, and others who will be participating.

A list of participating restaurants, including phone numbers for reservations, and vendors can be found on the 2021 Cohoes Eat in the Street map.