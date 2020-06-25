Easy to get to waterfalls of the Mid-Hudson region

RHINEBECK, N.Y. (NEWS10)–Waterfalls are all over upstate New York, from Kaaterskill in Hunter, N.Y. to Poestenkill in the City of Troy and then there is Cohoes Falls on the mighty Mohawk River.

High Falls in the Village of Philmont is the tallest waterfall in Columbia County.

Have you heard of High Falls in the Village of Philmont? This 47-acre public conservation area sits on the Agawamuck Creek and is home to Columbia County’s highest waterfall.

Construction is underway on the bridge leading to the High Falls Conservation Area on the village side of Roxbury Rd. Detour signs are posted.

The Red Trail is closed at this time for habitat restoration, but the viewing area can still be reached on the Green Trail.

A new footbridge spans a small creek and connects to the trail leading to the falls.

Or head to Mt. Washington, Mass. where you can find Bash Bish Falls State Park. Bash Bish is the highest single-drop waterfall in Massachusetts.

The park is open daily and dogs are welcome as long as they are on a leash.

The trails are well marked, and you can approach the falls from either state’s parking lot.

You can park for free on either side of the state line. From the Massachusetts side, its a steep 1/3 mile hike down the trail to the waterfall.

Swimming is not permitted at Bash Bish Falls.

If you park on the New York side, its an easier 3/4 of a mile, uphill trek to Bash Bish Falls.

On Sawkill Creek in the village of Annandale-On-Hudson is Zabriskie’s Waterfall, a very popular location for students of Bard College.

Just over the border in Dutchess County in Annandale-on-Hudson is Zabriskie’s Waterfall.

This 15-foot waterfall is easy to access from the southern overflow parking lot off of Blithewood Ave on the Bard campus. The trailhead is just past the large water tower.

Before heading out to your destination, make sure to check for any restrictions, and follow social distancing guidelines.

