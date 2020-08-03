Eastside neighborhood in Troy may see disruption of water service while maintenance is underway

News
Posted: / Updated:
tap+water+faucet_429352

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Eastside Neighborhood residents in Troy may experience discolored water, disruption of water service, and reduced pressure while maintenance operations are underway until Friday, August 7th.

The work will take place from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. daily. Troy residents south of Brunswick Road and east of Pawling Avenue should expect their water pressure to return to normal after maintenance work is complete.

After water service is restored, customers who experience discolored water should run their cold water faucet for five to 10 minutes until the water runs clear.

Residents with longer than expected water outages are encouraged to contact the City Department of Public Utilities’ 24-hour number at (518) 237-0241.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga