Eastside neighborhood in Troy may see disruption of water service while maintenance is underway

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Eastside Neighborhood residents in Troy may experience discolored water, disruption of water service, and reduced pressure while maintenance operations are underway until Friday, August 7th.

The work will take place from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. daily. Troy residents south of Brunswick Road and east of Pawling Avenue should expect their water pressure to return to normal after maintenance work is complete.

After water service is restored, customers who experience discolored water should run their cold water faucet for five to 10 minutes until the water runs clear.

Residents with longer than expected water outages are encouraged to contact the City Department of Public Utilities’ 24-hour number at (518) 237-0241.

