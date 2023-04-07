Capital City Rescue Mission is bringing the area together to help those in need have a good holiday. A holiday many wouldn’t celebrate otherwise.

Pastor and Executive Director, Perry Jones, has been helping the rescue mission hold their Easter open house for decades. When it comes to food, the mission cooks up more than just a few dinners.

“Anywhere from 1800 to 2000, but here, Easter, it’s still a good crowd. It gets the whole community, especially the homeless, the needy, the broken. They can have a place to celebrate, because they typically aren’t going to grandma’s house,” explained Jones.

Community and Event Liaison, Shelly Wood, works to secure funding to make sure events like this end up being a success. To make the meals, a multitude of ingredients are brought in to make Easter Sunday a success.

“A lot of donors come together that want to make sure that the community is taken care of. 600 pounds of potatoes, 300 pounds of yams, 600 pounds of ham. Dozens and dozens of volunteers working on that,” described Wood.

The mission is more than just a place to have a hot meal. A variety of programs are in place to help anyone get back on their feet.

“We have a learning center, we have a clothing center, we have a free medical clinic. I saw that we really take care of people heart, body, soul, mind, spirit. All of it is taken care of here,” stated Wood.

Easter Sunday will begin at the Capital City Rescue Mission with a service at 11 a.m. Afterwards, lunch will be served at noon.