ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Easter Sunday is right around the corner. The Capital City Rescue Mission is preparing to organize their 39th annual Easter feast for the hungry and needy. The mission plans to cook 1,000 homemade meals on Sunday.

Wednesday morning volunteers helped set up an Easter dinner for Albany`s vulnerable citizens. Throughout the duration of the week, volunteers will help serve the meals and provide a welcome atmosphere for the hungry.

“We’re going to make sure there’s a delicious meal ready for thousands of people in the Albany community,” said volunteer Nathan Writer. Nathan is from Hive of Hope, a local non-profit that helps people in recovery from substance abuse disorders. When Nathan found out the mission was looking for additional volunteers for Easter Sunday, it was a no brainer for him to throw on an apron up and help. “They tell you in early sobriety, you can’t keep what you don’t give away. We believe that through doing service work, we help ourselves and that’s what keeps us sober. Obviously, the Mission here does amazing work and helping the community, feeding thousands of people and we feel like it’s a really important organization to be a part of.”

Volunteers helped slice 800 pounds of ham, chopped vegetables, and prepared sweet cranberry sauce. It takes time and a lot of hands to prep 1,000 full plate dinners! Executive Chef Max Ansong is always in the kitchen, cooking tasty recipes. On Wednesday, we saw him stirring up homemade honey mustard and stuffing. Chef Ansong is feeling blessed to prepare and cook the meals on Easter Sunday. “It’s a good feeling that you’re doing this not for you, but for other people that need help. Every time I walk in here around this time, it’s just a great joy.”

The Mission has been offering a special, delicious Easter meals for 39 years always at no charge. Everyone is welcomed. Easter Chapel is at 11 a.m. at the Mission. The Mission’s Easter dinner will be Sunday, April 17 from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

“The Easter season defines rescue mission work,” says Perry Jones, Executive Director of the Mission. “Easter celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ, which is the message of hope we proclaim every day. And because of that message, we see men and women whose own lives have been resurrected.”