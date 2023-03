The Easter Bunny will hand out candy throughout the day and be available for photographs.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This weekend, the Easter Bunny is paying a visit to Sonic Drive-In locations in Albany and Latham! The Easter Bunny will hand out candy throughout the day and be available for photographs.

On April 1, the Easter Bunny will be at Sonic Drive-In Albany at 351 Southern Blvd. from noon to 5 p.m. The Easter Bunny will be at the Sonic Drive-In Latham at 701 Troy Schenectady Road from noon to 5 p.m. on April 2.