Easter Bunny to make its rounds through East Greenbush

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A drive by Easter Bunny will be parading the East Greenbush neighborhoods Friday morning.
The Easter Bunny will be seen driving one of the East Greenbush Fire Department’s fire trucks. The route is set to begin on Phillips Road at 9 a.m. and will end at East Greenbush Fire District # 3 station around noon.
The fire department said while the route attempts to visit as many boys and girls as possible, they will not be able to go down every street.
To participate, East Greenbush Fire officials said its important for the community to maintain social distancing while waiting to see the Easter bunny.
This is the parade route:
|Time
|Route
|9:00 AM
|Leave Park Station – Left on Phillips Rd
|Left on Start Ave
|Right on Michelle Dr
|Right on Cooper Ave
|Right on Denise Ct
|Left on Donnelly Dr (crossing over Georgia Ct, Florida Ave,
California Ave)
|Left on Delaware Ave (crossing over Cooper Ave)
|9:05 AM
|Right on Corliss Ave (crossing over Maine Ave, Oregon Ave,
Michigan Ave, Wisconsin Ave, Virginia Ave, Iowa Ave)
|Right on Arizona Ave
|Right on Phillips Rd
|Right on Iowa Ave
|Left on Cooper Ave (crossing over Virginia Ave, Wisconsin Ave,
Michigan Ave, Oregon Ave)
|Left on Maine Ave (crossing over Donnelly Dr)
|9:10 AM
|Right on Phillips Rd
|Left on Eckman Pl
|Left on Parkview Dr
|Left on Jefferson Ave
|Left on Adams Ave
|Right on Grant Ave
|9:15 AM
|Right on Phillips Rd
|Right on Columbia Tpk
|Left on Troy Rd
|Left on Greenbush Ave
|Right on Springfield Ave
|Left on Pittsfield Ave
|Right on Old Troy Rd
|Left on Columbia Dr
|9:20 AM
|Left on Troy Road
|Right at Mill Creek Dr – Loop through Mill Creek Dr
|Right on Troy Rd
|Right on Commons Dr (passing Chatham Ct and Fairfield Ct)
|Right on Donna Lynn Dr
|Left on Dover Dr
|Left on Yorkshire Dr
|Left on Commons Dr
|Right on Donna Lynn Dr (passing Huntington Ct, Rockport Ct, Fox
Run Cir)
|Right on Stirrup Dr
|Right on Donna Lynn Dr
|9:25 AM
|Left on Luther Rd
|Right on Paul St
|Left on Glaz St
|Right on Troy Rd
|9:30 AM
|Right on Upper Mannix Rd
|Left on Thompson Hill Rd
|Right on Troy Rd
|9:35 AM
|Right on Grandview Dr- Turnaround at Montessori School
|Left on Troy Rd
|Right on Red Mill Rd
|Left on Old Red Mill Rd
|9:40 AM
|Left on Kitty Lane- Turnaround at Kitty Ct
|Right on Old Red Mill Rd
|Right on Couse Pl
|Left on Troy Rd
|Right on Luther Rd
|Right on Michael Rd (passing Farm Rd and Graci Ln)
|9:45 AM
|Left on Elliot Rd
|Right on Huntswood Ln
|Right on Delehunt Dr
|Right on Foxwood Cir
|Right on Huntswood Ln
|Left on Hartfield Ct
|Left on Huntswood Ln
|9:50 AM
|Right on Jodon Dr
|Right on Huntswood Ln
|Left on Pineview Ln
|Left on Huntswood Ln
|Right on Hemlock Ln
|Right on Huntswood L
|Left on Tyler Dr
|Left on Huntswood Ln
|9:55 AM
|Right on Johnny Pl
|Right on Jerold Dr
|Left on Boncroft Dr
|Left on Johnny Pl
|Right on Greenwood Dr
|Right on Alva St
|Right on Boncroft Dr
|Right on Johnny Pl – cross over to Johnny Cir
|10:00 AM
|Right on Greenwood Dr
|Right on Horizon View Dr
|Left on Marble Rd
|Left on Horizon View Dr (passing Blue Mountain Trail, Placid Cir,
Mount Marcy Cir)
|Right on Horizon View Dr W (passing Fairview Terr and Pleasant
St)
|10:05 AM
|Right on Coventry Ln (Horizon Ridge Apts) – continue around
perimeter road past the Hilltops
|Right on Horizon View Dr W
|Right into Greenbush Station Apts – continue around perimeter
road to Jacob St
|Right on Columbia Tpk
|10:10 AM
|Right on Electric Ave (passing Snook St)
|Left on Alva St
|Left on Greenwood Dr
|Right on Tamarack Ln (passing Holly Cir, Bayberry Ct, Chinquapin
Ave, Mulberry Dr)
|Continue on to Albany Pl (crossing Hall St, Clover Ave)
|Right on Elliot Rd
|Right on Highview Pl (passing Clover Ave)
|Right on Hall St
|Left on Albany Pl
|Left on Point View Dr
|10:15 AM
|Right on Chinquapin Ave (passing Mulberry Dr)
|Right on Tamarack Ln
|Left on Point View Dr
|Left on Evergreen Way
|Left on Tamarack Ln
|Left on Point View Dr
|Left on Berkshire Dr (passing Oakwood Dr, Birchwood Dr,
Elmwood Dr)
|10:20 AM
|Right on Highland Dr
|Left on Point View Dr (crossing Elmwood Dr, Birchwood Dr,
Oakwood Dr)
|Left on Point View Dr
|Left on Park Dr (passing Oakwood Dr, Birchwood Dr, Elmwood Dr)
|Left on Columbia Tpk
|Right on Park Ave
|Left on Mountain View Ave
|Right on Hays Rd
|Right on Castleton Ave
|Left on Park Ave
|10:25 AM
|Left on Rugby Rd
|Right on Hays Rd
|Right on Petalas Dr (passing Shire Cir)
|Right on Rugby Rd
|Left on Hays Rd
|Right on Brookview Rd
|Right on Shady Ln
|Left on Bloomingdale Ave
|Right on Jennell Dr
|Left on Bloomingdale Ave
|10:30 AM
|Left on Hays Rd
|Left on Janine Dr
|Right on Tamara Ct
|Left on Emily Dr
|Left on Janine Dr
|Right on Hays Rd
|Right on Katelyn Pl
|10:35 AM
|Right on Taylor Dr
|Right on Janine Dr
|Right on Emily Dr
|Left on Katelyn Plc
|Left on Lori Dr
|10:40 AM
|Right on Janine Dr
|Left on Hays Rd
|Left on Kriss Krossing
|Right on Leadholm Ct
|Right on Kriss Krossing
|Left on Janine Dr
|Left on Hays Rd
|Right on Gilligan Rd
|Left on Ternan Ave
|10:45 AM
|Right on Gilligan Rd
|Left on Hays Rd
|Right on Brookview Rd
|Left on Springhurst Dr- Circle through neighborhood
|Left on Brookview Rd
|Right on Hydor Dr
|Right on Brookview Rd
|10:50 AM
|Left on Doelner Ln- continue around Doelner Cir
|Right on Brookview Rd (passing Apple Tree Ln)
|Right on Pheasant Ln (Passing Birchwood Dr)
|Left on Middlesex Rd
|Left on Columbia Tpk
|10:55 AM
|Left on Van Buren Ave
|Right on Columbia Tpk
|Right on Middlesex Rd
|Left on Stanhope Pl (passing Sussex Rd)
|Continue on Maple Ridge Ave (passing Birch St)
|Right on Inglewood Rd
|Right on Pinewood Ave (passing Birch St)
|Left on Oakwood St
|11:00 AM
|Continue on Timber Ledge
|Left on Greenbrier Way
|Right on Cherry Vale
|Right on Timber Ledge
|Proceed to Bri Lan Ave
|Left on Kevin Ln
|Right on Inglewood Ave
|Right on Columbia Tpk
|11:05 AM
|Right on Sunset Rd (passing Garrison Dr, Fountain Way)
|Left on Briarwood Dr (passing Cobble Knob Way)
|Left on Partridge Dr
|Left on Fawn Ridge
|Left on Bayberry Dr
|Right on Holly Ln
|Left on Briarwood Dr
|Left on Huckleberry Rd
|Left on Bayberry Dr
|Left on Partridge Dr continuing to Briarwood Dr
|11:10 AM
|Right on Sunset Rd
|Right on Columbia Tpk
|Left on Teddie Blvd
|Right on Robert St
|Left on Debra Ln
|Left on Teddie Blvd
|11:15 AM
|Right on Columbia Tpk
|Right on Miller Rd
|Right on Reno Rd
|Left on Blueberry Meadows Ln
|Right on Reno Rd
|Right on Miller Rd
|Right on Palmer Rd (passing Courtney’s Way)
|11:20 AM
|Right on Carriage Dr
|Right on Palmer Rd
|Right on Bridle Ct
|Left on Palmer Rd
|Left on Miller Rd
|11:25 AM
|Right on Columbia Tpk
|Right on Old Miller Rd
|Left on Waters Rd
|Left on Isabella Ct
|11:30 AM
|Left on Waters Rd
|Left on Jenna Ln
|Left on Waters Rd
|Left on Fieldcrest Dr
|11:35 AM
|Left on Waters Rd (passing Greenwood Dr Ext)
|Left on Elliot Rd
|Right on Englewood Ave to Genet School
|Left on Troy Rd
|11:40 AM
|Left on Columbia Tpk
|Right on Hays Rd
|Left on Brookview Rd (passing Lanford Ln, Ray Rd, Sunset Rd,
Old Coach Dr)
|Right on Phillips Rd (passing Rosemary Way)
|11:45 AM
|Crossing over Hays Rd continuing on Phillips Rd
|Right on Wyatts Cir
|Right on Phillips Rd
|11:50 AM
|End at Firehouse