Easter Bunny to make its rounds through East Greenbush

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A drive by Easter Bunny will be parading the East Greenbush neighborhoods Friday morning.

The Easter Bunny will be seen driving one of the East Greenbush Fire Department’s fire trucks. The route is set to begin on Phillips Road at 9 a.m. and will end at East Greenbush Fire District # 3 station around noon.

The fire department said while the route attempts to visit as many boys and girls as possible, they will not be able to go down every street.

To participate, East Greenbush Fire officials said its important for the community to maintain social distancing while waiting to see the Easter bunny.

This is the parade route: