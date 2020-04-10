Latest News

Easter Bunny to make its rounds through East Greenbush

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A drive by Easter Bunny will be parading the East Greenbush neighborhoods Friday morning.

The Easter Bunny will be seen driving one of the East Greenbush Fire Department’s fire trucks. The route is set to begin on Phillips Road at 9 a.m. and will end at East Greenbush Fire District # 3 station around noon.

The fire department said while the route attempts to visit as many boys and girls as possible, they will not be able to go down every street.

To participate, East Greenbush Fire officials said its important for the community to maintain social distancing while waiting to see the Easter bunny.

This is the parade route:

TimeRoute
9:00 AMLeave Park Station – Left on Phillips Rd
Left on Start Ave
Right on Michelle Dr
Right on Cooper Ave
Right on Denise Ct
Left on Donnelly Dr (crossing over Georgia Ct, Florida Ave,
California Ave)
Left on Delaware Ave (crossing over Cooper Ave)
9:05 AMRight on Corliss Ave (crossing over Maine Ave, Oregon Ave,
Michigan Ave, Wisconsin Ave, Virginia Ave, Iowa Ave)
Right on Arizona Ave
Right on Phillips Rd
Right on Iowa Ave
Left on Cooper Ave (crossing over Virginia Ave, Wisconsin Ave,
Michigan Ave, Oregon Ave)
Left on Maine Ave (crossing over Donnelly Dr)
9:10 AMRight on Phillips Rd
Left on Eckman Pl
Left on Parkview Dr
Left on Jefferson Ave
Left on Adams Ave
Right on Grant Ave
9:15 AM Right on Phillips Rd
Right on Columbia Tpk
Left on Troy Rd
Left on Greenbush Ave
Right on Springfield Ave
Left on Pittsfield Ave
Right on Old Troy Rd
Left on Columbia Dr
9:20 AMLeft on Troy Road
Right at Mill Creek Dr – Loop through Mill Creek Dr
Right on Troy Rd
Right on Commons Dr (passing Chatham Ct and Fairfield Ct)
Right on Donna Lynn Dr
Left on Dover Dr
Left on Yorkshire Dr
Left on Commons Dr
Right on Donna Lynn Dr (passing Huntington Ct, Rockport Ct, Fox
Run Cir)
Right on Stirrup Dr
Right on Donna Lynn Dr
9:25 AMLeft on Luther Rd
Right on Paul St
Left on Glaz St
Right on Troy Rd
9:30 AMRight on Upper Mannix Rd
Left on Thompson Hill Rd
Right on Troy Rd
9:35 AMRight on Grandview Dr- Turnaround at Montessori School
Left on Troy Rd
Right on Red Mill Rd
Left on Old Red Mill Rd
9:40 AMLeft on Kitty Lane- Turnaround at Kitty Ct
Right on Old Red Mill Rd
Right on Couse Pl
Left on Troy Rd
Right on Luther Rd
Right on Michael Rd (passing Farm Rd and Graci Ln)
9:45 AMLeft on Elliot Rd
Right on Huntswood Ln
Right on Delehunt Dr
Right on Foxwood Cir
Right on Huntswood Ln
Left on Hartfield Ct
Left on Huntswood Ln
9:50 AMRight on Jodon Dr
Right on Huntswood Ln
Left on Pineview Ln
Left on Huntswood Ln
Right on Hemlock Ln
Right on Huntswood L
Left on Tyler Dr
Left on Huntswood Ln
9:55 AMRight on Johnny Pl
Right on Jerold Dr
Left on Boncroft Dr
Left on Johnny Pl
Right on Greenwood Dr
Right on Alva St
Right on Boncroft Dr
Right on Johnny Pl – cross over to Johnny Cir
10:00 AMRight on Greenwood Dr
Right on Horizon View Dr
Left on Marble Rd
Left on Horizon View Dr (passing Blue Mountain Trail, Placid Cir,
Mount Marcy Cir)
Right on Horizon View Dr W (passing Fairview Terr and Pleasant
St)
10:05 AMRight on Coventry Ln (Horizon Ridge Apts) – continue around
perimeter road past the Hilltops
Right on Horizon View Dr W
Right into Greenbush Station Apts – continue around perimeter
road to Jacob St
Right on Columbia Tpk
10:10 AMRight on Electric Ave (passing Snook St)
Left on Alva St
Left on Greenwood Dr
Right on Tamarack Ln (passing Holly Cir, Bayberry Ct, Chinquapin
Ave, Mulberry Dr)
Continue on to Albany Pl (crossing Hall St, Clover Ave)
Right on Elliot Rd
Right on Highview Pl (passing Clover Ave)
Right on Hall St
Left on Albany Pl
Left on Point View Dr
10:15 AMRight on Chinquapin Ave (passing Mulberry Dr)
Right on Tamarack Ln
Left on Point View Dr
Left on Evergreen Way
Left on Tamarack Ln
Left on Point View Dr
Left on Berkshire Dr (passing Oakwood Dr, Birchwood Dr,
Elmwood Dr)
10:20 AMRight on Highland Dr
Left on Point View Dr (crossing Elmwood Dr, Birchwood Dr,
Oakwood Dr)
Left on Point View Dr
Left on Park Dr (passing Oakwood Dr, Birchwood Dr, Elmwood Dr)
Left on Columbia Tpk
Right on Park Ave
Left on Mountain View Ave
Right on Hays Rd
Right on Castleton Ave
Left on Park Ave
10:25 AMLeft on Rugby Rd
Right on Hays Rd
Right on Petalas Dr (passing Shire Cir)
Right on Rugby Rd
Left on Hays Rd
Right on Brookview Rd
Right on Shady Ln
Left on Bloomingdale Ave
Right on Jennell Dr
Left on Bloomingdale Ave
10:30 AMLeft on Hays Rd
Left on Janine Dr
Right on Tamara Ct
Left on Emily Dr
Left on Janine Dr
Right on Hays Rd
Right on Katelyn Pl
10:35 AMRight on Taylor Dr
Right on Janine Dr
Right on Emily Dr
Left on Katelyn Plc
Left on Lori Dr
10:40 AMRight on Janine Dr
Left on Hays Rd
Left on Kriss Krossing
Right on Leadholm Ct
Right on Kriss Krossing
Left on Janine Dr
Left on Hays Rd
Right on Gilligan Rd
Left on Ternan Ave
10:45 AMRight on Gilligan Rd
Left on Hays Rd
Right on Brookview Rd
Left on Springhurst Dr- Circle through neighborhood
Left on Brookview Rd
Right on Hydor Dr
Right on Brookview Rd
10:50 AMLeft on Doelner Ln- continue around Doelner Cir
Right on Brookview Rd (passing Apple Tree Ln)
Right on Pheasant Ln (Passing Birchwood Dr)
Left on Middlesex Rd
Left on Columbia Tpk
10:55 AMLeft on Van Buren Ave
Right on Columbia Tpk
Right on Middlesex Rd
Left on Stanhope Pl (passing Sussex Rd)
Continue on Maple Ridge Ave (passing Birch St)
Right on Inglewood Rd
Right on Pinewood Ave (passing Birch St)
Left on Oakwood St
11:00 AMContinue on Timber Ledge
Left on Greenbrier Way
Right on Cherry Vale
Right on Timber Ledge
Proceed to Bri Lan Ave
Left on Kevin Ln
Right on Inglewood Ave
Right on Columbia Tpk
11:05 AMRight on Sunset Rd (passing Garrison Dr, Fountain Way)
Left on Briarwood Dr (passing Cobble Knob Way)
Left on Partridge Dr
Left on Fawn Ridge
Left on Bayberry Dr
Right on Holly Ln
Left on Briarwood Dr
Left on Huckleberry Rd
Left on Bayberry Dr
Left on Partridge Dr continuing to Briarwood Dr
11:10 AMRight on Sunset Rd
Right on Columbia Tpk
Left on Teddie Blvd
Right on Robert St
Left on Debra Ln
Left on Teddie Blvd
11:15 AMRight on Columbia Tpk
Right on Miller Rd
Right on Reno Rd
Left on Blueberry Meadows Ln
Right on Reno Rd
Right on Miller Rd
Right on Palmer Rd (passing Courtney’s Way)
11:20 AMRight on Carriage Dr
Right on Palmer Rd
Right on Bridle Ct
Left on Palmer Rd
Left on Miller Rd
11:25 AMRight on Columbia Tpk
Right on Old Miller Rd
Left on Waters Rd
Left on Isabella Ct
11:30 AMLeft on Waters Rd
Left on Jenna Ln
Left on Waters Rd
Left on Fieldcrest Dr
11:35 AMLeft on Waters Rd (passing Greenwood Dr Ext)
Left on Elliot Rd
Right on Englewood Ave to Genet School
Left on Troy Rd
11:40 AMLeft on Columbia Tpk
Right on Hays Rd
Left on Brookview Rd (passing Lanford Ln, Ray Rd, Sunset Rd,
Old Coach Dr)
Right on Phillips Rd (passing Rosemary Way)
11:45 AMCrossing over Hays Rd continuing on Phillips Rd
Right on Wyatts Cir
Right on Phillips Rd
11:50 AMEnd at Firehouse

