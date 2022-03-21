COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The Easter Bunny is hopping back to Colonie Center and will be available for pictures with families and pets beginning Saturday, March 26. The bunny will be available Monday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. with special days for pet photos.

The Easter Bunny will be sitting in his garden on the lower level of Colonie Center near Macy’s through Saturday, April 16. Reservations are optional but encouraged for families who want to visit at a specific day and time.

“We see the Easter Bunny’s arrival as a sure sign of Spring and couldn’t be more excited to share him with our guests and families,” said Colonie Center Marketing and Business Development Manager, Jensen Akey. “We are excited to welcome back our annual events and look forward to the rest of 2022.”

Well-behaved pets are invited to take a picture with families on March 30, April 6, and April 13 from 4-7 p.m. Pets must be on a leash and/or in a carrier and with their owners at all times. Pets are not allowed in the food court or play park and owners must pick up after them.

Colonie Center will be hosting its Annual Egg Hunt in Center Court on Saturday, April 9 from 12-2 p.m. The event is presented by B95.5 and welcomes kids of all ages. There will be different areas for different age groups and other activities like face painting, balloon artists, crafts, and more.

To keep the Easter Bunny’s area clean and safe for visitors, Colonie Center said it will get a thorough cleaning twice a day and each night. Reservations can be made online and require a $20 deposit.