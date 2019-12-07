East Greenbush Police searching for missing girl

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The East Greenbush Police Department is trying to find a 15-year-old Maria Mulligan to check her welfare.

Police say she was last seen at her home in the Town of East Greenbush on Friday, December 6 around 8:30 p.m.

Police describe Maria as 5,6″, 130 pounds, with blue hair and hazel colored eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and tan UGG’s.

Police say she has a history of running away and may possibly be in the Rotterdam area. Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Maria is asked to contact the East Greenbush Police Department.