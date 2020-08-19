East Greenbush Police looking to identify individual

News
Posted: / Updated:
EGB attempt to identify

East Greenbush police are looking for help identifying the person in this picture. (East Greenbush Police)

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officer Nicholas Liuzzi with the East Greenbush Police Department is looking to speak in the person pictured above. On July 15 police say this person walked out of the Walmart in East Greenbush with items they had not paid for.

Anyone with information is asked to call (518) 479-2525.

