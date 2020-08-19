East Greenbush Police looking to identify individual

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officer Nicholas Liuzzi with the East Greenbush Police Department is looking to speak in the person pictured above. On July 15 police say this person walked out of the Walmart in East Greenbush with items they had not paid for.
Anyone with information is asked to call (518) 479-2525.
LATEST STORIES
- Rensselaer County coronavirus update
- WATCH: Head Coach Joe Judge media availability 8/19
- Albany officials work to get guns off the street
- READ: OT Andrew Thomas Media Availability 8/19
- Vermont, New York, and other governors want to restore census deadline