East Greenbush Police looking for missing teen

Maria Mulligan

Maria Mulligan, 16, was last seen in East Greenbush on August 2. She has a history of running away.

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – East Greenbush Police are asking for assistance locating Maria Mulligan, 16, of East Greenbush. She has a history of running away and could be in Schenectady.

She was last seen at her home in East Greenbush on August 2. Maria was last seen wearing ripped blue jeans, white Jordan sneakers, a black fleece, dark-rimmed glasses and carrying a pink purse. She is 5’6″, weighs 130 lbs, and has black hair and hazel eyes.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Maria please contact the East Greenbush Police Department at (518) 479-2525.

