East Greenbush Police looking for missing teen

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The East Greenbush Police Department is attempting to locate and check the welfare of a missing teen from the Town of East Greenbush. She does have a history of running away.

The missing teen is Maria Mulligan, 17, of East Greenbush. She is 5’6, 130 pounds, with blue hair, and hazel eyes. Mulligan was last seen at her home on January 3, at around 6:30 a.m.

If anyone has any information on her whereabouts, contact the East Greenbush Police Department at 518-479-2525.