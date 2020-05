EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Officers in East Greenbush are attempting to identify a suspect in a larceny investigation.

Officers said the person in the image attempted to steal over three hundred dollars worth of merchandise from the Walmart in East Greenbush on April 28, 2020.

If you have any information that can help with identifying the subject please contact us at (518) 479-2525. They said the case reference number is 20-7945.