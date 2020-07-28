East Greenbush Police ask for help locating missing person

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police in East Greenbush are asking for help locating Michael Belloise, 60. Michael was last seen at his home in East Greenbush on July 12.
Michael does not drive and often walks along Columbia Turnpike to Market 32. Anyone with information is asked to call East Greenbush Police at (518) 479-2525.
