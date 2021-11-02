East Greenbush PD: Check your candy, trick or treater finds needle inside candy bar

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The East Greenbush Police Department are warning people in the area to check their candy after a trick or treater found a needle in his candy bar.

A 14-year-old was trick or treating from 5:45 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. in the area of Adams ave, Jefferson ave, Eckman place, California ave, Donnelly ave, Delaware ave, Corliss ave, Maine ave, Grant ave, and Park View in East Greenbush.

The victim bit into the candy bar discovering the needle. No injuries were reported.

If you have any information on who may have done this please call us at (518) 479-2525