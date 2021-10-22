East Greenbush needs volunteers for their Leaf Raking for Veterans event

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – East Greenbush is looking for volunteers for their upcoming 3rd annual Leaf Raking for Veterans event. Registration numbers have been down this year and East Greenbush needs help from members of the community.

Last year East Greenbush had over 50 volunteers and helped clean up 15 individual lawns. Currently, their enrollment is only at 6.

The Veterans Day Leaf Raking program will take place on November 11 and all volunteers are to meet at East Greenbush Town Hall at 9:30 a.m. Any Veteran or their spouse is eligible to have their lawn raked.

This event is sponsored by both the Town of East Greenbush and the East Greenbush Central School District Teachers Union. They provide staff members and local students who assist in cleaning up lawns.