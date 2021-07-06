East Greenbush man wins $295k at Rivers Casino

News

by: Sarah Darmanjian

Posted: / Updated:
Paul Harter Jr. from East Greenbush won $295,331.45 at Rivers Casino and Resort.

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Rivers Casino and Resort said a man from East Greenbush hit a jackpot for little more than $295k Sunday, July 4.

Paul Harter Jr. hit the casino’s biggest jackpot since reopening in September 2020, the casino said Tuesday.

Harter drew a Royal Flush playing Three Card Poker, placing a $5 bet on the progressive jackpot. He ended up winning $295,331.45. The casino said Harter has no immediate plans for his winnings.

Three guests who also placed bets on the jackpot but did not win were each awarded $5k in “Envy Bonuses,” the casino said.

Harter’s winning hand.

