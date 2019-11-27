East Greenbush man charged with possessing child porn

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Jason Lawrence, 23, of East Greenbush is accused of possessing and uploading child pornography to the internet. He was taken into custody after the execution of a search warrant at his residence.

Larence is charged with Possession of a Sexual Performance by a Child and Promoting a Sexual Performance by a Child. He was remanded to the Rensselaer County Jail on $15,000 cash or bond and is expected back in court Dec. 2.

The investigation stemmed from a cyber tip received by the New York State Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. State Police, the Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce, and Homeland Security aided in the arrest.