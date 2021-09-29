East Greenbush holds public meeting on landfill concerns

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10)– Tonight, it was standing room only inside the East Greenbush Town Hall. Residents and local politicians, voiced their concerns about the Dunn Landfill. Many say it reduces the quality of life for those who live in Rensselaer, as well as in parts of North and East Greenbush.

“The quality of life issues include a stench of rotten eggs, hydrogen sulfide, that absolutely makes people sick to their stomachs, vomiting,” said Judy Stasack, who lives in Rensselaer. “It’s a neurotoxin, so folks end up with headaches. It’s a respiratory track irritant so, people end up with a sore throat and those sorts of things.”

Neighbors have also complained of loud trucks, dust, and trash blowing into a near by cemetery. The landfill is located right next to Rensselaer city school district.

Steve SOT: “I don’t think anybody would place it in the middle of the city if that were their choice,” said Steve McLaughlin, Rensselaer County Executive. “There is plenty of places it can go other than the middle of Rensselaer. It just doesn’t make any sense and if you look at it, it’s really turning into a mountain at this point.”

Neighbors are worried that the Dunn Landfill will have its permit renewed in the coming year. In a statement, the state Department of Environmental Conservation said it has not received an application to renew Dunn Landfill’s permit, saying in part:

“DEC will continue to provide strict oversight of operations at the facility, including regular inspections, to ensure public health and the environment are protected..”

Assemblyman John McDonald represents those who live in Rensselaer, and encourages everyone to voice their opinion.

“There will be plenty more public meetings probably in the first quarter of next year if the permit renewal is put forward,” said McDonald.