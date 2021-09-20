East Greenbush holding public hearing for Dunn Landfill’s application for an Enhanced Renewal Operating Permit

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A public hearing is scheduled on Wednesday, September 29, at 6:00 p.m. at the East Greenbush Town Hall about the Dunn Landfill’s application for an Enhanced Renewal Operating Permit.
The Dunn Landfill is located at 315 Partition Street in Rensselaer and its operating permit expires in July 2022. The Dunn Landfill must apply for an Enhanced Renewal Operating Permit from the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC).
This public hearing is so residents can learn about the Dunn Landfill and give out comments about their experiences with the landfill. It also wants to expand public awareness that the DEC is in the process of reviewing the application for an Enhanced Renewal Operating Permit for the Dunn Landfill.
