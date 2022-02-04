East Greenbush has extended snow emergency

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Department of Public Works has extended a snow emergency for East Greenbush. The snow emergency will be in effect for the Town of East Greenbush until 10:00 a.m., Saturday, February 5.

Officials say there will be no parking on public roads for the duration of the snow emergency. Vehicles parked within four feet of public roads may be ticketed and towed.

Residents are asked to ensure all trash cans and refuse containers be at least four feet from the edge of the pavement. For more information about the winter storm, go to NEWS10’s weather page.