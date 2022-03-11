EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Department of Public Works declared a snow emergency for East Greenbush. The snow emergency will be in effect from 12:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 12 until 6 a.m. on Sunday, March 13.

Officials said there will be no parking on public roads in East Greenbush for the duration of the snow emergency. Vehicles parked within four feet of public roads may be ticketed and towed.

In Addition, residents are asked to ensure all trash bins and refuse containers be at least four feet from the edge of the pavement.

This comes as a winter storm is making its way to the Capital Region. The Town of Brunswick has also declared a snow emergency, which is in effect from 6:00 p.m., on Friday, March 12 until 6:00 p.m., Saturday, March 13.

