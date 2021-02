EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials in the Town of East Greenbush have declared a snow emergency as snow begins to fall in the Capital Region Monday afternoon. It will be in effect from 1 p.m. Monday until 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

No one is allowed to park within four feet of any public road. Anyone parked in this area could be ticketed and towed. Officials are also asking that all trash cans and recycling bins are four feet from the road as well.