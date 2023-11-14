EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The East Greenbush Central School District rolled out a new program that allows the district to closely track bus ridership and students’ locations while they’re using district transportation.

“For the most part, the drivers are reporting the cards, they tap they scan very easily,” Dr. Wanda McQueen, Transportation Administrator for the East Greenbush Central School District, said. “They didn’t hold the students up.”

McQueen said students scan their IDs on a pad as they get on and off of the school bus. From there, the student finder software shows what bus the student is on and where they were last dropped off.

“It automatically sends the information through our zonar GPS ground traffic control system into our Transfinder routing system here at the transportation department,” McQueen said. “It’s an RFID protected system, it’s completely confidential and no one outside of the transportation department will have access to that information.”

McQueen said the new system will help the transportation department locate students who board the wrong buses, take the late bus, or if students are evacuated to another location in emergency situations.

“The most important thing is that it’s going to increase the safety for all students here at the district and we are going to be able to answer a lot of their questions when they’re wondering why didn’t my child get home or did they get to school on time,” McQueen said.

Right now, parents are not able to track their students through student finder, but the district said they plan to implement another program in 2024 that will enable families to receive those updates.