East Greenbush CSD and police teaming up to stop school bus stop sign violators

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The East Greenbush Police Department and the East Greenbush CSD are teaming up to ensure students get to school safely by monitoring bus routes for stop sign violators.

East Greenbush CSD Superintendent Jeff Simons says the district runs approximately 90 school buses each day transporting more than 2,000 students.

At the beginning of the school year, the district and police department launched Operation Red lights, a campaign to make sure drivers are stopping for school buses. On average drivers pass stopped school buses nearly 50,000 times a day in New York State.

“It is a problem here in the community and the East Greenbush Police Department and the Town of East Greenbush has identified certain areas in the community where this has been a problem,” said Simons.

One of those areas? Sherwood Ave. NEWS10’s cameras were rolling Monday morning when a vehicle drove past a stopped school bus with its flashing red lights on, the bus driver then slamming on the horn.

In a statement, the East Greenbush Police Department said they have issued 14 tickets for passing stopped school buses since the beginning of the school year. They pledged to continue strict enforcement.