EAST GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The East Glenville Fire Department celebrated their 75th year of service to the community Saturday.

Mutual aid departments, community members and Senator Jim Tedisco were some of the people in attendance.

The department unveilled a dedicatory bench with the words “In memory of all East Glenville firefighters who have faithfully served our community.”

The bench will be displayed in front of the East Glenville Fire Department at 433 Saratoga Road.