East Durham man arrested after causing head-on crash with tractor trailer

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saugerties Police responded to a 911 call Saturday morning around 6:40 a.m. reporting a pickup truck and tractor trailer head-on crash that happened on State Route 32 in the Town of Saugerties.

Police investigation established that Robert T. Provost, 23, of East Durham was driving a 2018 Toyota Tundra South on State Route 32 when he crossed the Double Yellow line. This caused Provost to veer into the path of a 2018 Mack Tractor Trailer traveling North driven by Jimmie L. Hawkins, 59, of Maryland.

In a press release police said Hawkins quickly tried to move away from the pickup truck, however Provost’s truck ended up sideswiping the tractor trailer which caused extensive damage his Toyota Pickup.

Police say no injuries were sustained in the crash.

Upon further investigation, police established that Provost was intoxicated with a BAC that was three times over the legal limit.

He was taken into custody and processed at Saugerties Police Headquarters on a Misdemeanor Charge of Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol.

Provost was released to a third party and is scheduled to appear in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court to answer his charges.