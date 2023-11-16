BALLSTON LAKE, NY (NEWS10) — Another tree, another Saratoga County neighborhood. What will be the neighbor to the Empire State Plaza Christmas tree, the East Capitol Park tree, was cut down and hoisted up in Albany on Thursday.

Capitol Christmas Tree arrives at Empire State Plaza

Construction crews sawed the tree at the stump, and lifted it onto a flatbed Thursday morning.

The homeowner with a Christmas like name straight out of a Hallmark movie — Angel Serio — says, the 15 year old tree has gotten too big:

“Like every Christmas, we would decorate it, but the past couple Christmases the tree has gotten so big that it’s been difficult to decorate.”

Angel’s husband Vito says he was elated to get the call from New York State, that his tree had been selected:

“I got the phone call on Saturday and I was very surprised and thrilled that they were going to come by and consider our tree for the Capitol Christmas tree.”

The Ballston Lake couple’s son Mark shared in his parents excitement to see the adolescent plant carried off to Albany:

“it’s something we’ve watched grow over the past how many every years and so I think it’s going to be a wonderful experience.”

Angel adds it’s an experience that the entire neighborhood is looking forward to:

“We told everybody in the neighborhood and all our friends are all looking forward to coming to the tree lighting ceremony.”

The East Capitol Park Tree, much like the Empire State Plaza Christmas tree, will be lit on Sunday December 3.