Earthquake reported in Altamont Sat. evening

ALTAMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10)- A small earthquake was reported by the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The 2.0 earthquake occurred at approximately 6:39 p.m. on Saturday evening.

The last earthquake reported in the area was February 8, 2014. More than 50 small earthquakes have happened in and around Altamont since January 1, 2000, according to a search on the USGS website.

USGS also collects data from residents on its website. Anyone who wants to contribute information about the earthquake can report it online.