Earthquake reported in Altamont Sat. evening

News

by: Sarah Darmanjian

Posted: / Updated:

ALTAMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10)- A small earthquake was reported by the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The 2.0 earthquake occurred at approximately 6:39 p.m. on Saturday evening.

The last earthquake reported in the area was February 8, 2014. More than 50 small earthquakes have happened in and around Altamont since January 1, 2000, according to a search on the USGS website.

USGS also collects data from residents on its website. Anyone who wants to contribute information about the earthquake can report it online.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720
Remarkable Women

Click Below to set up your cable box

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire