Earthquake felt in northern Adirondacks, brushes Warren County

(NEWS10) – An earthquake that rang in at 3.3 magnitude north of the Canadian border shook down into upstate New York early this morning, with reports of impact felt through the northern Adirondacks and as far south as Diamond Point on Lake George, according to information from the United States Geological Survey.

Data showed the earthquake coming in at a magnitude of 1.2 and a depth of 5.0 in the area of Warrensburg. The earthquake hit at around 5:37 a.m.

Warrensburg was previously reported as the site of a 1.8 magnitude quake on Jan. 7.

The USGS’ Felt Report, based on information from residents reporting having felt the earthquake, showed many reports north of Lake Placid and Elizabethtown, and mostly in Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties.

Several reports came from Plattsburgh, as well as in parts of St. Lawrence County, northwest of the Adirondack Park.

Earthquakes that register under 2.0 are usually not felt by residents in typical living conditions.

The Adirondack Park is no stranger to earthquakes; the USGS calls the region one of the most seismically active areas in the state. Earthquakes are caused by faults in bedrock, which the USGS says the Adirondacks have plenty of due to the formation of mountains over millions of years.