Earth Day celebration coming to Glens Falls City Park on Thursday

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The grass of City Park outside Crandall Public Library is green this week after recent rain, and just in time for an Earth Day celebration coming there on Thursday.

A “Tell Your Earth Day Story” event hosted by Sustainable PR will kick off at 11:30 a.m.

The family-friendly celebration of all things green and blooming will include an art installation with a public chalkboard, where art and messages about nature and sustainability can be shared.

Local sponsors will be at the park with vegan-friendly food offerings, including Juicin’ Jar and JUST Water. Sustainable PR will give out plant seedlings to promote thinking green long after Earth Day is over.

All events are planned to be outdoors during the day.

World Awareness Children’s Museum, Glens Falls Collaborative, Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce and Warren County Economic Development Corporation are also partners in the celebration.