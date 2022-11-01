ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — We are just one week away from midterm elections, but that doesn’t mean you can’t vote now. Early voting is available until November 6. Capitol Correspondent Amal Tlaige spoke with experts who are reminding New Yorkers that your vote certainly matters.

“I think voters really understand that their vote has a real impact and that if they don’t vote, somebody else is deciding their future for them,” said Susan Lerner, Executive Director of Common Cause New York.

The Board of Elections have tallied the numbers for early voters. As of yesterday there were a total of 367,304. Those numbers will change throughout Sunday as more early voters make their way to the polls. “Voting can be a very fun social activity where you go with your family or your neighbors. You vote, you go for a cup of coffee first, you talk about the ballot issues that are on the back of the ballot, trade ideas and then you go and you do your civic duty. And it can be very social and a lot of fun,” said Lerner.

And different outlets may be predicting different outcomes; both Lerner and Erica Smitka, with the League of Women Voters said regardless of those predictions, it’s still anyone’s race. “You know people wanna jump the gun a little bit when talking about results and who’s in the lead, and what we might see on election day and it’s just, it’s just too soon,” said Smitka.

She said if you are challenged at the poll in any way there will always be a way for you to vote, either via a regular ballot or an affidavit ballot. “Do not leave the polls without voting, and if you do have any issues, you can always call the Attorney General, they have an election protection hotline which is always open for voters or you can give us a call at the League of Women Voters,” she said. Your early voting site may not be the same as your polling place for November 8. You can look that information up on the Board of Elections website. That’s elections.ny.gov.