Early voting numbers in the Capital Region as of Nov. 2

by: Sarah Darmanjian

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Polls will be open Wednesday as New Yorkers who haven’t submitted an absentee ballot or participated in early voting will have their last chance to vote in this year’s election.

The number of early votes cast for the general election has been reported by the New York State Boards of Election. Statewide they said approximately 2.5 million votes have already been cast, as of October 27.

Albany County has collected nearly 50,000 early ballots, the most of any Capital Region county. Saratoga and Schenectady counties collected the second and third most ballots: 27,570 and 27,038 respectively.

Early votes collected by county

  • Albany: 49,813
  • Columbia: 6,518
  • Fulton: 4,321
  • Greene: 4,288
  • Montgomery: 3,677
  • Rensselaer: 19,872
  • Saratoga: 27,570
  • Schenectady: 27,038
  • Schoharie: 2,965
  • Warren: 7,454
  • Washington: 5,159

