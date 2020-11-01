SCHENECTADY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Long lines for early voting in Schenectady County has been a daily trend since early voting started. The Schenectady County Election Board Commissioners say residents have been taking advantage of early voting this year.

“A lot of our voters and voters across New York obviously jumped on and we did have lines i would say for the first time since I’ve worked here for about 15 years,” says Darlene Harris, Schenectady County Republican Commissioner. The county extended their weekend early voting hours an additional hour each day because of the turnout.

“We extended our hours for today and tomorrow from 9 a.m to 3 p.m., but even there have been lines since day one. People did line up before polls opened, but those lines are moving very, very quickly and the processing when there is a line over six hundred voters an hour. Things are going great, voters are waiting under 10-15 minutes,” says Amy Hild, Schenedaty County Democratic Commissioner.

98,650 Schenectady county residents are registered to vote. Between early voting and absentee ballots, about 36,000 county residents have already cast their vote. “We had about a 25% turnout during early voting. We’re over a 35% turnout between early voting and absentees so far,” says Amy Hild.

A little over 16,000 county residents requested an absentee ballot and the Schenectady County Board of Elections received about 12,000 of them. The county is gearing up for Tuesday. The county commissioners are making sure the polling pads are charged, all the PPE is organized and ready to go to the polling sites on Tuesday.

The last day for early voting in New York State is Sunday.