SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS 10) — Early voting in New York for the November general election is now underway. Voters can head to local polling places from now until November 5th, with the general election happening on Tuesday November 7th.

One election in particular to keep your eye on is the Saratoga Springs mayoral race.

The city’s public safety commissioner Jim Montagnino is expected to endorse Republican John Safford on Monday afternoon.

Montagnino released a statement claiming his former running mate and current Mayor Ron Kim is “unfit to hold office” adding that he “proudly supports John Safford’s bid to lead the city.”

Early voting hours and dates are the same across counties.

Voters will be choosing candidates in local cities and towns. There are about 30 town supervisor races and several city mayoral elections up for grabs.

Troy will have a new mayor with current mayor Patrick Madden not running because of term limits.

Other cities include Saratoga Springs, Schenectady and Amsterdam.

Voters will also choose the next sheriff of Rensselaer county and the district attorney in Columbia County.

