Early morning storms leave hundreds without power in the North Country

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Early morning storms are caused widespread power outages in the North County Thursday.

According to the National Grid outage map more than 500 customers were without power due to early morning storms that swept through the area at about 5 a.m.

The estimated restoration time for the outages was listed at 7:15 a.m, but changed to 8:30 a.m. for customers who reside in the Village of Fort Ann, Queensbury, Whitehall and Lake George.

6:05 AM – no more warning for that storm, but it will pack a punch as it moves into the @WTEN area. 40 mph winds and torrential rain for Schoharie, Greene, Albany, Schenectady counties. Stay off roads if you can #nywx pic.twitter.com/LkkiXoyXHS — Matt Mackie (@MackieMet) June 11, 2020

