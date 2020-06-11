Early morning storms leave hundreds without power in the North Country

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Early morning storms are caused widespread power outages in the North County Thursday.
According to the National Grid outage map more than 500 customers were without power due to early morning storms that swept through the area at about 5 a.m.
The estimated restoration time for the outages was listed at 7:15 a.m, but changed to 8:30 a.m. for customers who reside in the Village of Fort Ann, Queensbury, Whitehall and Lake George.
The NEWS10 Storm Tracker Weather Team is tracking the storms live on air and online.
For the most up to date forecast, check out the weather discussion online.
