Early morning storms leave hundreds without power in the North Country

by: Marangeli Lopez

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Early morning storms are caused widespread power outages in the North County Thursday.

According to the National Grid outage map more than 500 customers were without power due to early morning storms that swept through the area at about 5 a.m.

The estimated restoration time for the outages was listed at 7:15 a.m, but changed to 8:30 a.m. for customers who reside in the Village of Fort Ann, Queensbury, Whitehall and Lake George.

