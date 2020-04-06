Police investigate early morning crash on Route 9

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A crash shut down a portion of Route 9 both ways between Boght and Fonda Roads early Monday morning.
UPDATE: The scene was cleared by 4:45 a.m. Monday. The roads have reopened to traffic.
Police said the crash is serious and they shut down the road for about 2 hours while crews worked to remove the vehicle from the scene.
Upon arrival to the scene, NEWS10 crews witnessed the vehicle pinned under a semi-truck and the driver side of the vehicle smashed in.
NEWS10 is working to learn more information about the crash and the condition of the people involved.
This story is developing and will be updated throughout the morning.