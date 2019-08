LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Fire crews responding to an overnight gas pump fire at the Stewart’s Shop located on 215 Troy Schenectady Road in Latham.

According to Colonie Police, the call came in around 11:30 Wednesday night. The fire was quickly extinguished, causing only minor visible damage to the exterior of one gas pump.

Officials have yet to release information on what potentially caused the fire.