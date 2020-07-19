Crews battle early morning fire on 2nd St. and Henry Johnson Blvd.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A structure fire broke out Sunday morning at around 5:15 a.m. on 2nd Street and Henry Johnson Blvd.

The two story, two family home housed six residents who reportedly all made it out of the building safely with no injuries.

Fire officials said most of the damage to the structure was sustained to the roof and upper level. The front windows reportedly had to be smashed out to get into the home.

At this time, the scene is still active and Henry Johnson Blvd. is currently blocked off to traffic.

Fire officials said it is still too early to determine the cause of the fire, but investigators are on scene.

This is a developing story, we will have more information as it becomes available.

